Costs of preventing cyber-attacks are too high - research

The costs of preventing cyber attacks in 2021 are too high, Accenture consulting company said on Tuesday.
81% of respondents believe that the cost of preventing cyber-attacks is unreasonably high," the State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2021 report reads.
Meanwhile, in the study conducted in 2020, only 69% of respondents thought so.
82% of companies have increased their budget for cybersecurity, but the number of hacks, including unauthorized access to data, applications, services, networks or devices, increased by 31% compared to 2020. On average, there were 270 such incidents per company.
Source: KazTAG
