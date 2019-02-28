CPC pipeline March exports down 1.3 percent

Almaty. April 5. Kazakhstan Today - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil exports fell in March by 1.3 percent year-on-year, CPC said on its website on Monday, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which transports Kazakh and Russian crude to the Black Sea via the CPC pipeline, shipped 723,345 barrels per day (bpd) in March, down 1.3% from the same month a year ago, Reuters reported.



In 2010, oil exports via the CPC pipeline averaged 747,875 bpd, close to 1% above the 2009 average.



The 1,510-kilometer (940-mile) pipeline connects oil fields in western Kazakhstan with the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. CPC's capacity is expected to rise to 67 million tons of oil per year, with 50 million tons capacity reserved for oil extracted in Kazakhstan, as part of a $4.5 billion expansion program scheduled to be concluded by 2014.



CPC's sovereign shareholders are Russia with 31% and Kazakhstan with 19%.



The remainder of the consortium consists of private companies: Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15%), LUKOil (12.5%), Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%), Agip International (N.A.) N.V. (2%), Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC (1.75), BG Overseas Holdings Ltd (2%), and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC (1.75%).



