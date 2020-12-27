Customs procedures to be optimized in Kazakhstan

At a plenary session, the Senate adopted amendments on customs regulation and business activities.





As noted in the conclusion to the law, the document was developed in order to automate and optimize the provision of state services by customs authorities, facilitate foreign trade, and further develop information systems of customs authorities.





The main tasks of the document are filing applications and making decisions on the provision of public services in electronic form through an information system, shortening the time for rendering public services, endowing customs authorities with additional functions in terms of providing services for classification of not only goods moved from third countries, but also goods, transferred from the EAEU countries, exemption from liability of the declarant in case of violations related to errors in the operation of the information system of customs authorities.





In addition, a five-year limitation period is established for goods for which VAT was paid by offset.













