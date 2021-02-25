Система Orphus

Damage worth KZT100 mln revealed during audit in Nur-Sultan akimat

24.02.2021 2728
An audit of the management of the fuel and energy complex and utilities of Nur-Sultan has revealed damage to the state in the amount of KZT100 million, said the Ministry of Finance.
 

The audit revealed a number of violations that caused damage to the state in the total amount of T99951.9 thousand at the estimated cost," reads the report.

 
According to the statement, a 1600 kVA transformer was not found for the complete two-transformer substation, although the payment of budgetary funds was transfered by the management of the fuel and energy complex and public utilities of Nur-Sultan by KazStroyIndustria Company LLP for KZT91 million. Two transformers TM-1600 worth T9 million were made by handicraft.

Source: KazTAG


 
