03.06.2024, 18:33 3371

Deflation on food products recorded in Kazakhstan for first time in 4 years

In May 2024, the prices of food products, which include 19 types of social foodstuffs, decreased by 0.2%. In general, deflation on food products is observed for the first time in the last 4 years, primeminister.kz reports.

The current price situation was considered at a regular meeting in the Government on Saturday, 1 June, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

Every week at these meetings there is a detailed analysis of the weekly price index in the country. By analysing price increases or decreases, each of the 19 types of social food products in 20 regions of Kazakhstan is examined. The reasons are identified and, if necessary, orders are immediately given to stabilise the cost.

So this time: First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova presented a weekly picture of food prices in the country. 10 regions went into minus (Abay, East Kazakhstan region, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Astana), five kept zero price growth (East Kazakhstan region, Almaty, Almaty, Kostanay, Zhetisu, Almaty), another five regions recorded an increase in the social group of products at the level of 0.1-0.6% (Akmola, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan region, Ulytau, Shymkent).

During the week the prices for cabbage (-7.2%), buckwheat groats (-1.7%), rice (-0.1%), sunflower oil (-0.5%), chicken meat (-0.2%), milk of 2.5% fat content (-0.2%), chicken eggs of C1 category (-0.6%) decreased. At the same time there is an increase in prices for potatoes, carrots and onions. In the three southern regions of Kazakhstan recorded an increase in prices for kefir cumulatively by 0.3%. According to MTI, the prices for sour-milk products were raised by a local large producer. Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Agency to analyse this market for the reasonableness of the increase.

The meeting also discussed the draft indicative prices for vegetables for June this year. To exclude the possibility of inflated prices by unproductive intermediaries, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Trade together with the Agency to calculate economically justified profitability of prices and determine fair indicative prices for vegetables at the end of the spring off-season.
 

05.06.2024, 11:05 2331

Kazakhstan starts developing Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields

Kazakhstan has proceeded to the development of the Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

The project participants are JSC NC KazMunayGas (50%) and PJSC LUKOIL (50%). The agreements on their development have already been signed. A joint venture LLP Kalamkas-Khazar Operating has been established.

The construction of offshore platforms on Kazakhstani yards will begin in 2026 to ensure speedy oil extraction on Kalamkas-Sea deposit.

The project is reported to receive over $6 billion of direct investments.

Up to 2,000 jobs will be created at the project’s arrangement stage, and 300 people are reported to be employed at the operation stage.

The arrangement will begin with the installation of offshore platforms made of steel constructions on the Kalamkas-Sea oil field.

This large-scale project will contribute to the country’s economic potential growth. The project will also enable to train professionals meeting global standards, create new jobs and have a favorable multiplicative effect on socio-economic development," says the Ministry of Energy.


The Kalamkas-Sea oil field is located in the central area of the north-eastern sector of the Caspian Sea, 64 kilometers away from the coast. The depth of the sea here is 6-7 meters.

The Khazar oil field is located 30 kilometers southwest of the Kalamkas-Sea deposit and 65 kilometers northwest of Buzachi peninsula.

The Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar fields are the only fields in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea with confirmed reserves on the Republic of Kazakhstan balance.
 

03.06.2024, 17:30 3566

Locust control measures to be intensified in Aktobe and Kostanay regions

Equipment and the necessary stock of pesticides are already ready for the start of large-scale land treatment in the regions with the largest predicted volumes of locust spread. Temporary labourers are being attracted en masse, primeminister.kz reports.

The current situation in the fight against insect pests was discussed in the Government session on 1 June at the third meeting of the republican operational headquarters to coordinate protective measures against locusts. Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov chaired the meeting.

As of 31 May, Turkestan region conducted treatment against Moroccan locust larvae on an area of 259.3 thousand hectares. This is 95.5% of the projected volume. In Zhambyl oblast, protective measures are fully completed: 9.8 thousand hectares or 100% have been treated.

Protective measures against Italian pruce have been started. Of the 2.2 million hectares treated 144.1 thousand hectares in Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions and Zhetisu region. In other regions, chemical treatment against Italian pruce will begin as larvae hatching sites are identified. Pesticides have already been delivered to all regions in the required volume.

Chemical treatment against Asian locust has been started in Zhetisu region. Here 200 hectares out of 950 hectares have already been treated.

The largest areas to be treated against locusts are located in Aktobe region (784.4 thousand hectares) and Kostanay region (775.6 thousand hectares). According to akimats, it is now the phase of active hatching of Italian pruce larvae in the southern areas of these regions. However, the regions are ready for it. For example, in Kostanay region treatment will be carried out in 15 districts out of 17. For this purpose 72 units of machinery will be used. Monitoring activities to determine the exact places of hatching are planned on the territory of almost 5 million hectares. 129 surveyors will be involved in this work. In addition, each rural district is recruiting and training temporary workers for chemical treatment. 326 people have already been involved.

At the end of the meeting Aidarbek Saparov instructed the regional headquarters to inform the territorial subdivisions of the State Inspection Committee on a daily basis about the current state of the ongoing work. Where it is necessary to immediately move additional equipment and involve as many temporary workers as possible. In Turkestan region to carry out additional clean-up.
 

03.06.2024, 09:32 9161

Agreement for construction of $1.5bn copper smelter signed in Kazakhstan Government

Agreement for construction of $1.5bn copper smelter signed in Kazakhstan Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Co. Ltd. Xi Zhengping discussed cooperation in the copper industry, primeminister.kz reports.

The result of the meeting was the signing in the presence of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov agreement on the construction of a smelter with a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes of copper per year. The agreement was signed between KAZ Minerals Smelting LLP, which acts as the customer, China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (NFC) as the supplier of design services and procurement of process equipment, and NFC Kazakhstan LLP as the construction and commissioning contractor.

The plant will be built near the village of Aktogay in the Abay region. The source of raw materials will be copper concentrate from Bozshakol and Aktogay mining and processing plants of Vostoktsvetmet LLP. The construction of the plant will create a cluster combining one of the world's largest copper mines and a modern copper smelting facility. The project, with a preliminary cost of $1.5bn, will create over 1,000 new jobs. It is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2028.

The high-tech enterprise will be the largest in the country for the production of high-value-added products. The applied technologies in the field of copper smelting correspond to the world environmental standards.

The enterprise will meet the domestic market demand for processing of copper-containing raw materials and copper cathode. It should be noted that cathode copper is widely used in the power industry, machine building and other industrial sectors. In addition, the new plant plans to produce refined gold, silver and sulphuric acid.

The Head of State has set the task of sustainable economic growth. The construction of the new copper smelter is a major industrial project that will increase the processing of copper raw materials mined in the country and will make a great contribution to the economy of our country. Copper industry is one of the priority sectors of our industry and its dynamic development is very important for us," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.


For reference: China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (Non Ferrous China) is a state-controlled company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It is involved in international project contracting and non-ferrous metal resource development. NFC was the first Chinese company to invest in non-ferrous metal mining and processing assets outside of China, and also owns mining projects in the PRC itself. It has business operations in more than 20 countries. NFC was the lead contractor on KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol, Aktogay and Bozymchak projects.
 

30.05.2024, 09:06 18016

Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold

For January-March 2024 in the furniture industry of Kazakhstan attracted 1 173.4 million tenge of investment. Compared to the same period of 2023, it is 11 times more. This was reported by the Directorate for the development of light, woodworking, furniture industry and production of building materials QazIndustry, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

The leader among the regions in terms of investment in this sector was Turkestan region. In the first three months of this year, 645.1 million tenge, or 55% of the national level, was attracted here in the furniture industry. Such a high result was possible due to increased investment in the production of chairs and other furniture for sitting (645.1 million tenge).
 

28.05.2024, 15:40 20056

Olzhas Bektenov: Rates in new Tax Code to be linked to complexity of products. Higher redistribution, lower rate

Government has outlined the main directions and tasks for the development of the manufacturing sector. Emphasis will be placed on the production of non-resource goods of high processing, primeminister.kz reports.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in this case most of the profits will remain in the country and the level of diversification of the economy will increase. At the same time, preferences for producers are provided for in the draft of the new Tax Code.

In the draft of the new Tax Code, tax rates will be determined depending on the complexity of production output. If the enterprise will produce products of high conversion, the tax rates are lower, and if they produce raw materials, the tax rate is correspondingly higher. This important measure will contribute to the development of production," Olzhas Bektenov said.

 

24.05.2024, 15:29 59771

Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year

Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year
On May 23, the Ministry of Energy, KazMunayGas, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products and CNPC representatives held a working meeting on the project 'Expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to up to 12 million tons of oil per year', Kazinform News Agency reports.

PetroKazakhstan Oil Products is one of the major oil processing plants in Central Asia with a capacity of six million tons per year, meeting the country’s demand for motor fuel.

The energy ministry and the government bodies designed the intergovernmental draft agreement with China, providing support measures: provision of raw materials, infrastructure, energy resources and application of international standards as well as obligations of investors.

The project is among the list of 15 major projects aimed at creating high-value added clusters upon the Head of State’s instruction.

According to estimates, the project will enable to increase production of gasoline by 700 thousand tons, jet fuel by 700 thousand tons and diesel fuel by 3.9 million tons. Launch of new facilities is expected in 2030.
 

24.05.2024, 13:14 61246

Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years

Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years
Images | primeminister.kz
During his working trip to Turkestan region from 19 to 22 May, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with wheat producers of Kazygurt district and cotton growers of Maktaaral district, primeminister.kz reports.

As of today, 469.3 thousand hectares of lands have been sown in Turkestan region. More than 100 thousand hectares of them are in Kazygurt district. Wheat, barley, corn, legumes, oilseeds and vegetables are grown here. Almost 2 thousand hectares are orchards. 133 thousand hectares are allocated for pastures. The overwhelming majority of agro-formations are peasant farms (3,375). There are also 127 cooperatives and 105 partnerships. Livestock breeding is very developed, especially sheep breeding, almost 400 thousand heads.

Yerzhan Kobeyev, director of Kazygurt Agro LLP, raised the issue of increasing the rate of fertiliser application, which is subject to subsidies, and the rate of cheap diesel fuel consumption for farmers at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister.

If they increase the norms, we will be able to double till the land and improve the soil," he said.


Serik Zhumangarin replied that on the farmers' side, they need to apply for fertiliser in time to build up the necessary stock at manufacturing plants.

This year 35 billion tenge is allocated for subsidies for fertilisers in the country, we plan to contribute about 1.5 million tonnes, for this purpose we will increase the volume of subsidies already this year. We plan to increase the volume to 3.2 million tonnes in the next few years. You also have the opportunity to get fertilisers this year, you need to apply," he said.


Agrarian Spandiyar Baigulov asked a question about the cancellation of subsidies for foreign agricultural machinery.

I wanted to take a combine harvester for harvesting John Deere on credit for 140 million tenge, and I was told that at 6% as before will not be given, but only at 15%, because there are no more subsidies. Is this true?" he asked.


Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov replied that subsidies will no longer be given for the purchase of foreign equipment whose counterparts are made in Kazakhstan. Subsidies will be 30 per cent for domestic machinery. At the same time will continue to subsidise foreign agricultural machinery, the production of which is not established in Kazakhstan, at the level of 25%. But combines for harvesting are produced in our country in sufficient quantity.

In Mactaaral district Serik Zhumangarin familiarised himself with the progress of spring field work on cotton. Here production co-operative "Hamro Ata" together with Chinese "Peng Seng" planted cotton on 310 hectares by technology of drip irrigation. The peculiarity of the project is that it saves the volume of wastewater by 50 per cent compared to cotton fields planted in the simple method. This increases the yield by 60-70 centners per hectare.

Here Deputy Prime Minister was also presented the projects on cultivation and processing of cotton, the realisation of which started this year. These are clusters "Cotton makta" worth 10 billion tenge, "Tulpar Textile" worth 15 billion tenge (production of threads), "TST Jetisay Textile" (cotton processing, production of threads, fabrics and textiles), as well as joint export-oriented cluster "Global Textile Turkestan" worth $50 million with Uzbek partners.

At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, cotton growers also raised the issue of the possibility of recalculating the norms for issuing favourable diesel fuel for spring field work, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. In addition, the issue of delaying subsidy payments was raised.

We have allocated 376 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel at a reduced price for this year's sowing campaign. At first 340 thousand, and after clarifying the needs we increased it by another 36 thousand tonnes. Now we allocate 580 billion tenge at 5% per annum for farmers for spring field work. Submit applications, take money for development," Serik Zhumangarin addressed to cotton growers.


Also, within the framework of the trip, Deputy Prime Minister familiarised himself with the progress of construction of corn processing plant, greenhouse complex "ECO-culture", bananary and development of dairy farm "Borte-milka".
 

23.05.2024, 20:06 61251

Olzhas Bektenov and Tobias Bartz, head of German company Rhenus Group, discuss cooperation in logistics and transport sector

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Rhenus Group Tobias Bartz on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, primeminister.kz reports.

Current projects were reviewed and discussed prospects for the creation of new Kazakhstan-German enterprises with a view to increasing the transit capacity of Kazakhstan through the modernisation of the warehousing infrastructure and the development of rail transport.

Rhenus Group is among the TOP-25 largest logistics companies in the world and has a network of 70 terminals in Europe, as well as 22 container type.

Tobias Bartz noted the increasing role of Kazakhstan in global logistics and expressed interest in the creation of new territories with the involvement of Kazakh companies to increase terminal capacity. This will connect the supply chain of Europe with Central Asia.

Olzhas Bektenov stressed the readiness to work openly with investors to fully disclose the transport and logistics and transit potential. Major transcontinental transport corridors - the shortest routes from Europe to China and South-East Asia - pass through Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is actively working with Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the transit time of goods along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Over the year, the total time of passage along the Middle Corridor has almost halved.

The Government of Kazakhstan intends to maximise the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favourable conditions for business," Olzhas Bektenov said.

 

