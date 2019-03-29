DEGER equips photovoltaic project in Kazakhstan

Horb am Neckar. December 10. Kazakhstan Today - DEGER delivers 61 DEGERtracker type 9000NT for the two-megawatt solar energy plant in Kazakhstan. The investor of the project is the national energy provider Samruk-Energo. The Slovenian BISOL GROUP is responsible for planning, construction and installation of the solar park.



According to the Deger's press release, "Kazakhstan's first solar energy plant is to start operation still in this year. The project is located near the city of Kapchagay in the Almaty province in the South-East of Kazakhstan, not far from the border to China. This region is ideal for harvesting solar energy because here they have more than 300 sunny days per year."



"The energy provider Samruk-Energo produces and sells among others electricity and heating energy. The company entrusted the Slovenian BISOL Group with the construction and installation of the first large-scale solar energy plant in Kazakhstan. BISOL is an internationally acting enterprise, which produces high-quality solar products and has far reaching experience in the construction of solar power plants. Operator and owner of the project in Kapchagay will be Samruk-Energo," the press release reads.



"In Kazakhstan the currently built solar energy plant is considered to be a demonstration project. One part of it consists of fixed ground mounted installed photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of about 1.400 kilowatt, the second part consists of 61 DEGER tracking systems "Made in Germany" with a total capacity of around 600 kilowatt. All systems are equipped with monocrystalline BISOL PV modules," according to the company.



"The plant shall help to cover the fast growing energy demand in the Almaty province. According to Almasadam Satkaliyev, CEO of Samruk-Energo, Kazakhstan has renewable energy sources with a potential of one trillion kilowatt hours per year. They intend to increase the share of green energies in the country's energy mix from currently 0.5 percent to eleven percent by 2030," the company says.



"DEGER is world market leader in the field of solar tracking systems. More than 49,000 DEGER-systems have been installed in 49 countries all over the world. The enterprise has branch offices in Spain, Greece and North America and cooperates with local sales and service partners in many counties around the globe. The patented MLD technology from DEGER provides the possibility of achieving a 45 percent surplus yield on average compared to rigidly mounted systems," according to the company's information.



