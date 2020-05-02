Deputy PM inspects implementation of infrastructure projects in Atyrau region

As part of his working trip to Atyrau region, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar got acquainted with the implementation of infrastructure projects of the Nurly Zhol program.

Roman Sklyar and the akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the border area of Kurmangazinsky. Here, the deputy prime minister inspected the operation of the Kurmangazy checkpoint and the progress of construction of the Aktobe – Atyrau – Russian border highway of national importance.

The Kurmangazy automobile checkpoint was opened for multilateral traffic in 2004. Every day, up to 4,000 people and 1,200 vehicles pass through the border with the Russian Federation, in both directions.

Also, Roman Sklyar and Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the reconstruction sections of the Aktobe – Atyrau – Rusian border highway, at each section heads of contracting organizations reported on measures to ensure stable operation and plans for the coming period.

The total length of the road is 893 km. Of these, 545 km pass through the territory of Atyrau region. As part of the Nurly Zhol state program, 432 km are being reconstructed (330-598 km of Atyrau – Aktobe, 616-893 km of Atyrau – Astrakhan of the Russian Federation). Road construction works are carried out in two directions.

Summing up the inspection of the facilities, the deputy prime minister have set tasks for the timely and high-quality completion of the construction.













