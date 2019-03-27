Development Bank of Kazakhstan placing $500 mln in 10 year Eurobonds

London. November 27. Kazakhstan Today - JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" issued senior unsecured debt in accordance with Rule 144А and Regulation S of the US act on Securities. Nominal volume of issue is not less than $500 million.



According to CBonds, "JSC "Kazakhstan Stock Exchange" (KASE) based on a notice from JSC "Halyk Finance, a subsidiary organization of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Almaty), which is the joint manager and book runner of the issue of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" (Astana) Eurobonds, notifies of acceptance of orders from Exchange members to participate in the upcoming offering of Development Bank of Kazakhstan bonds being issued and registered in compliance with the legislation of a foreign state."



"JSC "Kazakhstan Stock Exchange" notifies of the start of accepting from Exchange member of orders for participation in the proposed initial offering of Eurobonds of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" (the Issuer) issued under Program for Issue of Mid-Term Notes to the amount of up to $2 billion (Program) and registered in compliance with the legislation of a foreign state," the article says.



"Acceptance of orders from prospective investors on Kazakhstan's organized market will begin simultaneously with the offering of the Notes on the territory of the foreign state, on the same terms of Notes pricing as during their offering on the territory of the foreign state, taking into account possible specifics inherent to relevant securities markets," the text reads.



