Digital oil monitoring to be launched in Kazakhstan

picture: m.azh.kz

The oil accounting information system will start working in Kazakhstan by the end of the year. More than 60% of oil and gas condensate produced in the country will be digitally monitored, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

To date, the project has been launched in pilot mode. Seven oil producing organizations, four oil transportation organizations and three oil refineries joined it.

This year, it is planned to put into commercial operation an information system for accounting for oil and gas condensate," said Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev at a reporting meeting with the population.

The information system will include the companies that carry out more than 60% of the total production and processing of oil and gas condensate in Kazakhstan. In 2020, 85.7 million tons of oil were produced in the republic. The plan for 2021 is 85.3 million tons. Oil refining in 2020 amounted to 15.8 million tons (the plan for 2021 is 17 million tons). The production of petroleum products last year - 11.5 million tons. In 2021, Kazakhstan plans to produce 12.4 million tons of oil products.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.