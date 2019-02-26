Dow opens local sales office in Kazakhstan

Almaty. September 24. Kazakhstan Today - The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) announced that Dow Europe GmbH has opened a representation office in Astana, Kazakhstan.



According to 4-traders, the new office will help the Company sustain its business growth and help to explore new business opportunities in the emerging market of Kazakhstan.



"Kazakhstan is a strategic country for Dow. We will enhance our ability to contribute to the national agenda of diversifying the economy and to accelerate our business growth, through a more direct relationship with our customers and through our industry presence and technological know-how," said Oksana Pilatova, general manager of Dow in Russia and CIS.



Dow has been an active member of the business community in Kazakhstan for about 15 years offering solutions for oil and gas, mining, water treatment, district heating, agriculture and other market segments. With the expanded local presence in the country, the Company aims to increase its participation in the development of the Kazakh domestic market and enhance customer direct interaction level by supporting strong local relationships with current and new customers.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.