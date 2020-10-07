Duty-free import of some goods to Kazakhstan extended

Duty-free import of some goods to Kazakhstan was extended within the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the RK Ministry of Trade and Integration.

On the initiative of Kazakhstan, on October 2, 2020, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission resolved to extend the term of duty-free import of some items used for coronavirus spread prevention. The tariff benefit is extended until March 31, 2021," the message says.

In particular, duty-free import of vaccines, raw materials for the production of medicines and protective equipment (masks, disinfectants, gloves, etc.), as well as various equipment for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infection is allowed, but only in the presence of confirmation of the intended purpose of the imported goods, issued by the authorized body of the EAEU member state.

The resolution of the Council takes effect after 10 calendar days from the date of official publication and applies to legal relations that arose from October 1.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.