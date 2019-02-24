EBRD calls Customs Union first successful example in CIS regional economic integration

London. November 8. Kazakhstan Today - The Customs Union of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan is the first successful example in regional economic integration between countries of the former Soviet Union, according to EBRD economists.



According to EBRD news on its official website, "the new survey has assessed early evidence of what the new Customs Union, created within the Eurasian Economic Community, has achieved in the two years since the introduction of common external tariffs."



"The EBRD's Transition Report 2012, "Integration Across Borders", published on Wednesday, assesses the general economic impact of integration, as well as analysing in a separate chapter the proposed European Banking Union and the impact that this may have on the rest of the EBRD region," the article says.



"EBRD economists believe that previous attempts towards economic integration in the post-Soviet space, such as CIS free-trade agreement, created little actual integration. However, the Customs Union has in fact introduced mechanisms of trade integration, particularly by lowering non-tariff trade barriers. Potentially the union can bring further benefits such as improved cross-border infrastructure and strengthened institutions," according to the article.



"Since the creation of the union, trade among the three countries has doubled. The increase has been caused mainly by post-crisis recovery, but also by reducing non-tariff barriers and to some extent by common tariffs," EBRD says.



