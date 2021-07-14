EBRD will finance green economy projects in Kazakhstan for $ 30 million, said Oksana Bulgakova, project manager in Kazakstan.

The amount of financing allocated by the EBRD for projects (financing of the green economy) in Kazakhstan is $ 30 million, CenterCredit Bank has already been allocated $ 20 million," Bulgakova said at an online press conference on cooperation between the EBRD and CenterCredit Bank under the credit line on financing of the green economy in Kazakhstan.

According to her, the financing program will work until May 2023, and it is available in small cities.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.