EDB expects further increase in base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan until the end of 2021

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects a further increase in the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan until the end of 2021.

We assess monetary conditions as close to neutral and expect the base rate at 9.5-9.75% by the end of 2021," the report says.

A decrease in rates is expected in Russia and Kazakhstan in 2022, with the projected slowdown in inflation.













