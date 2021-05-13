Electronic customs escort of goods launching May 16 in Kazakhstan

From May 16, 2021, Kazakhstan will use electronic customs escort in the transit of goods imported to Kazakhstan importers who are in COVID-19 green zone. This was announced by the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.





It is announced that from May 16 of this year, the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 28, 20231 No. 407 On approval of the Rules for the use of electronic customs escort of vehicles takes effect.





The order was developed to implement article 437 of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On customs regulation in the Republic of Kazakhstan". It provides for the use of technical means of satellite navigation (navigation seals) to track the transportation of foreign commodities moving through Kazakhstan territory in accordance with the customs procedure of customs transit.





When developing this order, the experience of pilot projects with the use of navigation seals, as well as the work carried out with the Eurasian Economic Commission to improve the unified system of goods transit, was taken into account.





Electronic customs escort will be applied on the basis of recommendations of the risk management system in relation to the categories of foreign commodities that are least exposed to the risk of violation of customs legislation, imported to Kazakhstan importers located in the green zone.





Directly electronic customs escort will be carried out by hanging navigation seals on the cargo compartments of vehicles and remotely tracking the movement of a vehicle from the customs office of departure to the customs office of destination," the State Revenues Committee said.





The electronic customs escort is aimed at simplifying customs operations during transit, reducing the time and financial costs for transit transportation.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.