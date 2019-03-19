Eni to start operations in Kashagan

Chicago. October 16. Kazakhstan Today - Italy's biggest oil and gas company - Eni SpA - has announced that it will start operations in the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan by March 2013.



According to Zacks Investment Research, "the project encountered several delays since its discovery, owing to technical problems of extracting oil in an extreme climate and the presence of sulphide in the associated natural gas. Apart from these hurdles, rising costs have also emerged as an impediment. However, overcoming all these hurdles, Eni is set to bring the field online by March 2013."



"The field, discovered in July 2000, is developed by a consortium including Eni SpA, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, French energy giant Total SA, Japan's INPEX Holdings Inc and KazMunaiGas. Earlier in 2012, the consortium had agreed on a deadline of June 2013 for project commencement with the Kazakh authorities," zacks.com writes.



"Currently, Eni is concentrating on ascertaining the amount of natural gas reserves in offshore Mozambique that it has access to. As of now, Eni is not contemplating the divestment of its 70% interest, but may consider selling a portion of its equity in the near future," the article says.



