Experts reported 30% increase in consumer lending

Almaty. November 2. Kazakhstan Today - The Financial Supervision Agency of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has reported that as for September 1, 2012 the amount of loan portfolio of commercial banks equaled to 11.1 trillion tenge with consumer loans equaled to 1.3 billion tenge.



According to Caspionet, in September the sum total of loans of Kazakhstan commercial banks increased by almost 2% due to the activity of leaders of the market. Experts believe that by the end of 2012 the consumers lending sector of commercial banks will increase by 30%.



The statistics showed that in September the sum total of loans of Kazakhstan commercial banks increased by almost 2% due to the activity of leaders of the market. Banks added loans worth 68.9 billion tenge to the amount of loans given for the reported period. Meanwhile, commercial banks are actively developing consumer lending due to the demand from the population. The share of consumer lending in the total portfolio equals to 50.3%. The average amount of lending of Kazakhstan residents is 300 thousand tenge with 1-1.5 years maturity date.



"People are mainly taking loans for audio/video equipment and household appliances. Talking about money lending, we cannot define clear direction but I would like to note that people, for example, taking loans to buy a car," said Marijana Vasilescu, CMO at Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan.



Currently, the average interest rate on consumer loans is about 20-22%. Specialists noted that the increasing demand of the population for retail banking products and increase in the competition within the market will lead to the decrease in interest rates.



"Everything depends on the price of attraction and funds. If they are very expensive, banks will be taking funding from markets," Marijana Vasilescu said.



Experts expect that according to the results of 2012 the consumer lending service will remain stable and grow by 30%. The burst of activity will fall at 4th quarter, before New Year Holidays.



"Loans have an impact at sales, since people are making plans for holidays. During holidays consumers lending and money lending are in the great demand," Marijana Vasilescu added.



