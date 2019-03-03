Experts told about the profession with 7.2 increase in salary over year

The volume of legal and accounting servcies has increased year-to-year by almost 60%, energyprom.kz reports.





Following the 1st half year, the average salary in the field of law and accounting has equalled 283.2 thousand tenges, that is by 7.2% higher that a year ago. Taking into account inflation, the purchasing power of salaries in the field has increased by 0.7%.





To compare, the average salary in Kazakhstan is 157.1 thousand tenges, that is by 8.3% higher that a year ago (in the background of the increase of the purchasing power by 1.8% year-to-year).





Following the 1st quarter of the present year, the volume of offical legal and accounting services has reached 23.7 billion tenges - by 59.9% higher than a year ago.





Traditionally, the biggest volume was accounted for the financial centre - the volume of services in Almaty has made up 18.1 billion tenges, +63.2% year-to-year (that is by 76.4% of the total volume around Kazakhstan).





3.2 billion tenegs or 13.4% of the total volume of Kazakhstan account for Astana (+77.4% over the year).





It is noteworthy that following the official data services for the total amount of 79.2 million tenges (+10.8% compared to 2016) were provided over the entire last year. However, taking into account the evaluation of the non-observed sector, the volume of services was 91.1 billion tenges - by 17.6% higher than a year ago.





In addition, the volume index of services following the data of the Statistics Committee has made up 95.6%.









