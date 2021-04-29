Finance Ministry clarified what and when Kazakhstanis need to declare

The tax filing process was simplified for Kazakhstanis. Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev announced this at a meeting of the Government.

To simplify the declaration, legislative measures have been taken to clarify the list of property subject to declaration, and to exclude the obligation to submit an annual summary declaration. Now citizens do not need to reflect in the declaration the property registered in government agencies and information about money in second-tier banks. These data automatically enter the integrated database of the ministry. When entering the system of universal declaration, an "input" declaration of assets and liabilities is submitted," Zhamaubayev said.

At the same time, according to him, the deadlines for submitting the declaration are: on paper - no later than July 15, in electronic form - no later than September 15.

The minister added that the declaration provides for information on vehicles, shares in a legal entity, real estate registered in a foreign state, and funds in foreign banks. The declaration also contains data on property in Kazakhstan and abroad: securities, a share in a residential building, investment gold, and so on.

Persons who have entered the system of universal declaration must subsequently submit a declaration of income and property. At the same time, a declaration of income and property can be omitted if the individual did not have transactions in terms of assets and income," the minister summed up.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.