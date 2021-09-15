Financial violations worth T1.14 trillion recorded within six months in Kazakhstan

Financial violations worth T1.14 trillion were recorded within six months in Kazakhstan, including T1 trillion in Nur-Sultan, indicates the Key indicators of audit activities of the audit commissions for the first half of 2021.

Key indicators of audit activities of the audit commissions for the first half of 2021: (…) the number of objects covered by the audit, units - 958; the amount of funds covered by the audit, in million tenge - 1,373,804.7; total violations, million tenge - 1,282,314.4; financial violations, million tenge - 1,144,270; restored (reimbursed) with the due date, mln tenge - 65,579.2", the report says.













