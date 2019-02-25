Fitch raises Development Bank of Kazakhstan rating

New York. November 22. Kazakhstan Today - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', and its Long and Short-term local currency IDRs to 'BBB+' and 'F2' from 'BBB' and 'F3', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded KazAgroFinance's (KAF) Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'.



According to Fitch's press release, "the IDRs reflect a high probability that support would be forthcoming to the bank from the government of Kazakhstan, if needed. This view is based on DBK's ultimate sovereign ownership, its important policy role as a development institution, the close association between the authorities and the bank, giving rise to significant reputational risk in case of a bank default, and the currently still moderate cost of any potential support relative to the sovereign's financial resources.



"The one-notch differential between the sovereign and the bank's IDRs captures Fitch's concerns about the bank's increased leverage funded by wholesale debt, and some risk that the sovereign would cease to provide full support to DBK and other quasi-sovereign entities before it defaulted on its own debt," Fitch reports.



"DBK's close association with the government means, in the agency's view, that the bank's default would have considerable adverse consequences. These could include reputation damage for the national authorities with related risks of important project disruption and a potentially wider negative spill-over effect in terms of the economy's access to foreign capital. The cost of any potential support that might be required by DBK is moderate given that its entire third-party (from non-government sources) debt at end-9M12 equated to USD4.5bn or 2.3% of Fitch's forecast for Kazakhstan's 2012 GDP," the press release reads.



"The likelihood that support could be required by DBK is high given the bank's weak standalone profile. Non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue) remained at a very high level of 41% at end-9M12 after some reduction from 45% at end-2011 mainly due to one loan which has been restructured but is yet to demonstrate an improved performance. NPL coverage by loan impairment reserves (LIRs) was also poor with unreserved NPLs exceeding USD305m or 20% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-9M12. Fitch expects continued slow recovery of problem exposures, mainly through restructuring and additional financing, but management has informed Fitch that some of the loans might also be transferred to a related-party fund with a mostly neutral effect on the bank's capitalization," according to Fitch.



