Fitch Rates MEDNC's Notes 'BBB-'

London/Moscow. May 27. Kazakhstan Today - Fitch Ratings has assigned Mangistau Electricity Distribution Company JSC's (MEDNC) KZT1,700m 8% domestic bond due 2023 a final local currency senior unsecured 'BBB-' rating, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The rating is in line with MEDNC's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook, as the bond will be direct and unsecured obligations of the company. A full list of MEDNC's ratings is below," according to Fitch.



"The proceeds of the bond issue will be used by the company for financing its investment programme for 2013-2015," Fitch states.



Fitch also reports, that "MEDNC's ratings are linked to those of Kazakhstan (Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'BBB+'/Stable and 'A-'/Stable, respectively), and notched down by three levels to reflect that little indication has been given by MEDNC's state-owned parent, JSC Samruk-Energy (S-E, 'BBB'/Stable), that it will provide timely financial assistance to MEDNC in case of need. The notching reflects the fact that S-E has not provided tangible financial assistance to MEDNC in the past three years."



"The dividend payout ratio to S-E from MEDNC was set back to 50% of net profit (or KZT83m) for 2011 from 100% of net income (or KZT64m) for 2010, which management expects to remain the case over the medium term. Fitch believes that this will not put significant pressure on the rating. Fitch views MEDNC's standalone business and financial profile as commensurate with a weak 'BB-' rating," the rating agency said.



"S-E does not view MEDNC as a strategic investment but is not actively pursuing a reduction of its stake in MEDNC. The ratings are based on Fitch's assumption that S-E will retain at least majority ownership of MEDNC over the medium term," Fitch states.



"MEDNC's credit profile is supported by its near-monopoly position in electricity transmission and distribution in the Region of Mangistau, one of Kazakhstan's strategic oil & gas regions. It is also underpinned by prospects for economic development and expansion in the region, in relation to oil & gas and transportation, and a cost-plus-based tariff mechanism under which MEDNC operates. The company also benefits from limited foreign exchange exposure and absence of interest rate risks," according to the rating agency.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.