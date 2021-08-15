Flight safety improved in Kazakhstan

The International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO has raised the flight safety level of Kazakhstan to 84%. This is 15% higher than the world average, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

According to the preliminary results of the ICAO audit conducted from August 2 to 11, 2021 on flight safety, Kazakhstan exceeds the global average level of compliance with ICAO standards by 15% and reached 84%.

Increased compliance with ICAO standards has been demonstrated in the following audit areas:

- Basic Aviation Legislation (LEG) - from 61% to 81%;

- Civil Aviation Organization (ORG) - from 37% to 75%;

- air navigation services (ANS) - from 87% to 95%;

- aerodromes and ground aids (AGA) - from 56% to 90%;

- Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation group (AIG) - from 47% to 53%.

Kazakhstan has reached an average level of compliance with ICAO standards of member countries of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) (84%).

The results will soon be officially published on the ICAO website and will be available to all States.

This ICAO audit was aimed at assessing the new approach to the management of the civil aviation industry and the progress made by Kazakhstan to eliminate the previously identified comments on the organization of oversight of flight safety" the CAC said.

ICAO will initiate the country audit in the event of significant changes in industry regulation.

It should be noted that at present Kazakhstan has no threats to put domestic airlines on the "black list" of the European Commission and to impose sanctions or restrictions on flights to foreign countries.













