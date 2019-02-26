Foreign currency exchange rates fixed by National Bank

Almaty. April 7. Kazakhstan Today - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan fixed the foreign currency exchange rates to the tenge for April 8:



US dollar - 145.44 tenge



Euro - 207.88 tenge



Russian ruble - 5.15 tenge



United Kingdom Pound - 237.61 tenge



Swiss frank - 158.38 tenge



Chinese Yuan - 22.23 tenge



Turkish Lira - 96.06 tenge



10 Japanese Yen - 1.71 tenge



Kyrgyz Som - 3.08 tenge



Uzbek Som - 0.09 tenge



Ukrainian Hryvnia - 18.26 tenge



Belarusian ruble - 0.05 tenge



KZT-US rate - the average KZT-USD exchange, developed at morning (basic) session at the Kazakhstan stock exchange rate of KZT to other currencies is calculated through the cross-country-rates, developed as of 15.00 pm of Astana time



