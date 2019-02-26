Foreign currency exchange rates fixed by National Bank

Almaty. April 7. Kazakhstan Today - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan fixed the foreign currency exchange rates to the tenge for April 8:
US dollar - 145.44 tenge
Euro - 207.88 tenge
Russian ruble - 5.15 tenge
United Kingdom Pound - 237.61 tenge
Swiss frank - 158.38 tenge
Chinese Yuan - 22.23 tenge
Turkish Lira - 96.06 tenge
10 Japanese Yen - 1.71 tenge
Kyrgyz Som - 3.08 tenge
Uzbek Som - 0.09 tenge
Ukrainian Hryvnia - 18.26 tenge
Belarusian ruble - 0.05 tenge
KZT-US rate - the average KZT-USD exchange, developed at morning (basic) session at the Kazakhstan stock exchange rate of KZT to other currencies is calculated through the cross-country-rates, developed as of 15.00 pm of Astana time
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.