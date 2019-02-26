Система Orphus

Foreign currency exchange rates fixed by National Bank

07.04.2011, 18:32 10693

Almaty. April 7. Kazakhstan Today - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan fixed the foreign currency exchange rates to the tenge for April 8:

US dollar - 145.44 tenge

Euro - 207.88 tenge

Russian ruble - 5.15 tenge

United Kingdom Pound - 237.61 tenge

Swiss frank - 158.38 tenge

Chinese Yuan - 22.23 tenge

Turkish Lira - 96.06 tenge

10 Japanese Yen - 1.71 tenge

Kyrgyz Som - 3.08 tenge

Uzbek Som - 0.09 tenge

Ukrainian Hryvnia - 18.26 tenge

Belarusian ruble - 0.05 tenge

KZT-US rate - the average KZT-USD exchange, developed at morning (basic) session at the Kazakhstan stock exchange rate of KZT to other currencies is calculated through the cross-country-rates, developed as of 15.00 pm of Astana time

