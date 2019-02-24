Freight turnover increases by 4.2% in Jan in Kazakhstan

Freight turnover in Kazakhstan in January 2019 made 47.275bn tonnes/km that is 4.2% more against the same period in 2018, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

Rail freight turnover in the reporting period increased by 4.5% and pipeline freight turnover rose by 4.9%. Their share in the total volume of freight turnover (288,672nb tonnes, +3.4%) comprise 49.8% and 25.7% respectively.

In January, the volume of passenger turnover reached 23.075bn PKM (+2.9%). 1,828bn passengers were transported in whole (+1.2%).

