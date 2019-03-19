French entrepreneurs ready to invest EUR 200 million in N Kazakhstan

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet.





According to the governor's press service, the sides discussed prospects for agricultural cooperation.





French businessman Patrick Hoffman told about the project for the construction of a European-level pig-breeding complex. The company is already operating in Lipetsk, Russia.





The investor is ready to build the necessary premises, supply equipment, and train specialists. It is planned to create 1,000 jobs. The products are to be supplied to the local market and exported to China. The investment totals EUR 200 million.





As for the exports of meat products to China, we have a government support. For us, this country is of enormous trade opportunities. We are ready to help you at every stage of the project. North Kazakhstan region is suitable for starting production. We have fertile lands, very convenient geographical location. It is a lucrative business. We are ready to work," said Kumar Aksakalov.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet added that he is ready to provide support for the implementation of the project.





