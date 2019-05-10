Frontier Mining confident of turnaround in fortunes for its project in Kazakhstan

London. December 10. Kazakhstan Today - Frontier Mining is confident it can turn around its fortunes next year as the copper company moves into volume production at its Benkala project in Kazakhstan.



According to proactive Investors, "at its annual general meeting, the firm is set to tell shareholders that it hopes to deliver on the potential indicated by progress made in 2012 at South Benkala and Baitemir."



"It comes with the news that chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman Erlan Sagadiev has stepped down after almost four years with Frontier to become Economic Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan," the online edition reports.



"Yerlan Aliyev, current non-executive director and principal of Coville Intercorp Ltd, will take the reins on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent replacement," the article says.



"I am genuinely excited by the advancements made at Benkala," said Yerlan Aliyev, interim chairman and CEO.



"Having launched the project as a principal of Colville Intercorp in 2006, witnessing the acceleration of activity over the last two years it has cemented my belief in the potential of the long-term profitability that Benkala presents to shareholders."



"As the interim CEO and Chairman, I commit to work to maintain the momentum of success in 2013 and communicating this progress to shareholders as we execute our plans," he said.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.