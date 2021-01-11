Funds of the National Fund of Kazakhstan increased by 199 bn tenge in December

The funds of the National Fund of Kazakhstan increased by KZT199 billion in December, said the Ministry of Finance.

The funds of the National Fund of Kazakhstan at the beginning of December amounted to T27 469 965 290 thousand, at the end of December (with investment income) - T27 668 900 401 thousand", reads the monthly report on receipts and use of the National Fund of Kazakhstan.

The funds of the National Fund increased only by KZT199 billion, or approximately by $ 473 million in December.

The inflows to the fund amounted to T5 trillion, the use of the fund's resources - T4.8 trillion.













