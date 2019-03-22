Funds transfers in Kazakhstan go up - analysis

Almost 150 billion tenge have been already transferred in Kazakhstan through the system of international money transfers for half a year, ranking.kz reports.





The volume of transfers received by the population of Kazakhstan from abroad through money transfer systems for January-June of 2018 amounted to 147.5 billion tenge. This is 10.5% more than in the same period last year.





The annual growth rate is decreasing. So, in 2016 (January-June), the growth year-on-year was 2.2 times, in 2017 (January-June) - already by 20.4%.





Most of all money was sent from Russia - 71.2 billion tenge, which is 7.5% less than in January-June 2017. The share of the Russian Federation fell from 57.7% to 48.3%.





The next is Korea -22.9 billion tenge, the growth is 2.3 times. The share of South Korea increased from 7.4% up to 15.5%.





Kyrgyzstan closes the top three - 13.3 billion tenge, an increase of 77.4%. The country's share increased from 5.6% to 9.9%.





Most of the transfers in the Republic of Kazakhstan were made through the Golden Crown system - 73 billion tenge, which is 15.1% more than last year. The share of the system increased from 47.5% to 49.5%.





Next comes Western Union - 35.6 billion tenge, an increase of 25.8%. The share from Kazakhstan has grown from 21.2% to 24.2%.





MoneyGram closes the top three with a volume of 11.7 billion tenge, which is 95.3% more than a year ago. The share from the Republic of Kazakhstan increased from 4.5% to 8%.









