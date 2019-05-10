Gasoline rose in price by 21% in Kazakhstan within a year

The country's refineries produced 3 million tons of gasoline per year, which is 4% more than a year ago. The output of diesel fuel, on the contrary, declined by 6%, Energyprom.kz reports.





Gasoline rose in price for the year by 17-21%, depending on the brand, summer diesel fuel - by 22% and winter - by 27% at once. In the end of 2017, the production of refined products reached 709,6 billion tenge in value terms with an increase of 14.2% compared to the year before. We note that from January 1, 2018, all three oil refineries of the country switched to diesel fuel production of ecological classes K4 and K5 (analogues of Euro-4, Euro-5).





We note that the import and production of petroleum products of ecological classes K2, K3 from January 1, 2018 on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan are banned, except for the pilot industrial lot. However, K2 class fuel can be used until oil tanks and gas stations are completely freed from it. In natural terms, gasoline production grew by 4.2% over 2017 compared to 2016, to 3.1 million tons. The release of diesel fuel, on the contrary, declined by 6%, to 4.4 million tonnes.





According to the results of 11 months of 2017, the refineries of the Republic of Kazakhstan provide demand for gasoline - by 73.9%, for diesel fuel - by 91.5%. Import of gasoline decreased by 3.9%, diesel fuel - increased by 5.9%. As a result of December last year, AI-92 gasoline prices went up by 16.9% year-on-year, to 159 tenge per liter, AI-95/96 by 20.3%, to 178 tenge, AI-98 by 21 , 3%, up to 194 tenge.





Summer diesel fuel grew by 21.8% year-on-year, to 162 tenge per liter in December 2017, winter - by 26.9%, to 217 tenge.









