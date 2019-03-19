Geography of export of Kazakhstan grain to expand

Almaty. July 2. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan restored agricultural production and reached the leading positions in terms of grain and flour export over the last 20 year, Kazakhstan Today reports.



One of the key factors for development of export of flour is working in new markets including markets of Southeast Asia, President of the Union of Grain Processors and Bakers of Kazakhstan Yevgeniy Gan said in the interview for Pm.kz.



"The potential of Kazakhstan for grain production and export of grain and flour gives us the reason to consider Kazakhstan as a guarantee of food supply security for the whole region. I think that we could share these developments with our neighbor countries," Y. Gan said.



He also noted that using the instruments of state support on subsidization of export Kazakhstan could ensure its food security.



Besides, according to the President of the Union, one of the essential key factors for development of export of flour is opening and working in new markets. "Currently, we have big work on subsidization of flour export when working in new regions and when supplying it to our traditional markets. Speaking of new markets I mean the markets of Southeast Asia," he added.



