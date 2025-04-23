Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce

Tell a friend

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC ("Kazatomprom" or the "Company") has signed into a landmark agreement with ČEZ, a. s., marking a significant expansion of its presence in Europe and further strengthening its position in the global uranium market, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the company's press service.





The supply of Kazakh natural uranium concentrates in the next seven years can cover approximately one-third of uranium needs for Westinghouse-manufactured fuel assemblies for the Temelín nuclear power plant. The agreement enhances the energy security of the Czech Republic and supports the plant´s role in providing clean and sustainable energy.





ČEZ, a. s., is a leading energy company in Central Europe and a key player in nuclear power generation. Operates six nuclear reactors (at the two sites of Dukovany and Temelin), which supply around 36% of the Czech Republic's electricity needs. Together with non-nuclear sources ČEZ supplies a significant portion of Czechia’s electricity, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy for the region.





The official signing ceremony took place at ČEZ, a. s., headquarters in Prague, with high-level representatives from both companies present. This deal follows a series of strategic partnerships Kazatomprom has established globally, showcasing its ongoing expansion and commitment to diversifying its sales channels.





With this new agreement, Kazatomprom continues to grow its footprint in the European market and advance its strategy of diversifying sales portfolio, said Vladislav Baiguzhin, Chief Commercial Officer of Kazatomprom. "This is another important milestone in our mission to be a partner of choice for the global nuclear energy industry. As we build on our previous contracts, partnerships such as this one with ČEZ, a. s., allow us to support energy security in the region while advancing our shared goals of decarbonisation and sustainability".





Bohdan Zronek, Member of Board and Chief of the Nuclear Energy Division of, ČEZ, a. s., added: "Securing a partnership with Kazatomprom diversifies our portfolio of suppliers and have strategic importance for ČEZ and Czech Republic. It ensures that our nuclear power plants will continue to have a stable and reliable source of fuel, which is essential for meeting our energy needs and driving our decarbonisation plan (VIZE 2030) to achieve net-zero goals".





The agreement with ČEZ, a. s., follows a successful track record of Kazatomprom’s international collaborations, further solidifying its status as a leading producer and supplier of natural uranium. This deal not only strengthens ties between the two companies but also represents a significant step in the ongoing evolution of Europe’s energy landscape.