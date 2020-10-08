Government adopts Comprehensive Plan for Development of Pharmaceutical Industry until 2025

Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry was considered at a government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Presentations were made by the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy, Director of Khimfarm JSC A. Isenova, Commercial Director of Dolce-pharm LLP B. Demeuova, Executive Director of the Association of Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical and Medical Products of Kazakhstan G. Manakpaeva.

Following the results of 8 months of this year, the volume of production in the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan increased by 34.1% to 81.5 billion tenge, investments — by 5.2% to 4.1 billion tenge. With the participation of well-known companies, including TNC, 41 projects have been implemented, the largest of them are for the production of antibiotics, alkaloids, antiseptics (JSC Khimpharm, JSC Nobel AFF, LLP Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm), as well as funds personal protection and surgical cotton wool (LLP Kelun Kazpharma, LLP Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex, LLP Dolce). Over 5 thousand jobs have been created. The share of domestic manufacturers in the procurement of medicines and medical devices has grown to 30% and continues to grow steadily (88 contracts have been concluded for more than 5 thousand items).

According to the estimates of the World Health Organization, the country's drug safety is ensured with its own pharmaceutical production of at least 30%, while Kazakhstan by 2025 plans to bring its own production to 50% in physical terms.

So, according to the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry until 2025, more than 30 new large pharmaceutical industries will be launched for 77.8 billion tenge, which will increase the production of medicines by 2.5 times (from 92 to 230 billion tenge), exports — 3 times (from 25 to 75 billion tenge), to train more than 2 thousand highly qualified specialists and create permanent jobs for them.

The Head of Government instructed to scale up measures of state support for the domestic pharmaceutical industry, especially in terms of stimulating clinical and preclinical trials.

The ministries of industry, health and foreign affairs were instructed to make proposals for targeting global pharmaceutical manufacturers from the Big Pharma — Top 50 list to localize drug production in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Healthcare was instructed to expand the mechanisms for implementing long-term contracts, ensure clear planning and determination of drug needs in the country, strengthen the material and technical base of laboratories for testing medical products and drugs, and take measures to train qualified personnel for the pharmaceutical industry, taking into account the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.

Akimats of regions and the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent were instructed to approve target indicators for local content when purchasing drugs and medical products locally.

The pharmaceutical industry is a very important sector of the economy and the basis for the safety of life and health of the population," Mamin said.

Source: primeminister.kz





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.