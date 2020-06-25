Government adopts measures to improve business climate in Kazakhstan

At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, measures to improve the business climate in the country were considered.

The Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Chair of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova and Chair of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablay Myrzakhmetov reported on the work being done.

To improve the business environment, the government is constantly improving the legislative framework, the regulatory environment and customs administration. As a result of the measures taken, Kazakhstan in 2019 entered the top 25 countries of the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking on Ease of Doing Business, the share of small and medium-sized businesses in GDP grew to 30.8%. The goal is to bring this indicator to 35% by 2025, and to 50% by 2050.

On June 18, the Senate of the Parliament adopted the 8th package of legislative initiatives to improve the business climate. About 200 amendments were introduced into 6 codes and 33 laws, which provide for access to information on encumbrance on real estate, the introduction of a "one-stop shop" as part of connecting to electric networks, the introduction of equal conditions for all credit bureaus to receive information from natural monopolies, simplification procedures for issuing land with an architectural and planning assignment, topography and technical conditions, as well as improving the effectiveness of antitrust regulation.

The head of government emphasized that, following discussions with entrepreneurs from all regions, as well as consideration at the meeting of the State Commission for Restoring Economic Growth, an Action Plan was formed that included 43 additional measures to support business.

In particular, the plan touches upon such main areas proposed by the business as simplification of procurement and development of Kazakh content, expanding the ways of financing leasing of agricultural machinery and refinancing loans, developing export of goods and simplifying procedures.

The implementation of all the measures announced today will give impetus to the further development of entrepreneurship, will contribute to improving the business climate and the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business ranking," said Mamin, instructing state bodies and akimats to ensure the implementation of all planned activities.









