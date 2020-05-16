Government delegation pays working visit to Atyrau region

During his working trip, Yeraly Tugzhanov held a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the region, discussed the completion of the demobilization of Tengizchevroil employees, as well as the implementation of the Employment Roadmap.





As the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov noted, today the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection is at the level of 2-3%. The reduction in the incidence rate was made possible thanks to the measures taken on behalf of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





During the meeting, the Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov presented the government delegation with detailed information about the epidemiological situation in the region.





“In the Atyrau region, an unstable epidemiological situation remains. Between March 27 and May 14, 458 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the region. On May 14, 127 people were cured of coronavirus. At the Tengiz field, Zhylyoi district, 384 cases were detected. They are employees of 33 companies that were placed in 20 dormitories,” said Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.





Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, in his speech noted the insufficiency of quarantine measures taken at the Tengiz field. According to him, the leaders of all contracting and subcontracting organizations need to strengthen preventive measures and responsibility for the measures taken to prevent the spread of infection.





At the meeting, they heard a report on the work on the demobilization of employees from the Tengiz field. In total, 17,000 employees were demobilized and transported to their place of residence.





The implementation of the Employment Roadmap 2020 program was also discussed at the meeting. This year the Government plans to cover employment measures of 1 million 220 thousand people. For Atyrau region, 35 billion 308 million tenge were allocated from the republican budget for these purposes. With these funds 63 projects will be implemented with the creation of more than 7 thousand jobs.





Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov gave a number of instructions to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the Employment Roadmap 2020 program to create jobs and prevent unemployment.





















