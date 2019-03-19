Government discussed results of collection of applications for purchase of KazTransOil shares

Almaty. December 10. Kazakhstan Today - Speaking at the session on December 7, focused on the results of collection of applications for purchase of shares of "KazTransOil" JSC, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov charged "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund to work out a set of proposals on improvement of the People's IPO Program and begin preparation for the next stage of its implementation.



"The acceptance of applications was completed yesterday, December 5. It lasted for a month. Preliminary results of public offering of shares of "KazTransOil" JSC under the People's IPO Program show its successfulness. The total amount of applications submitted by people and pension funds made 56 billion tenge while the maximum flotation value amounted to 28 billion tenge. It means that demand has overtaken supply twofold," Head of "Samruk-Kazyna" Fun Umirzak Shukeyev said at the session, according to the Prime Minister's official website.



According to him, pension funds and market makers submitted applications totaling 37.3 billion tenge while individuals submitted over 25 thousand applications. "The rest of the applications are currently processed. We believe that the number of applications of people will exceed 30 thousand or 18.6 billion tenge," U.Shukeyev noted.



The Head of the Fund emphasized that the ideology of the Program provides equal chances for all citizens of the country regardless of work experience and place of residence.



"It can be stated that the instructions given by the President to the Government on implementation of the People's IPO Program are successfully fulfilled. We can see that the citizens of the country and national pension funds expressed great interest in the Program and we exerted every effort to ensure further implementation of the Program," he resumed.



S.Akhmetov, in turn, said that successful launch of the People's IPO Program demonstrated people's trust in the Government and the President's message.



The Head of the Government charged "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund to prepare proposals on improvement of the Program and begin preparation for the next stage of implementation of the People's IPO Program.



