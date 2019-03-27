Government of Kazakhstan considers the Concept of Migration Policy for 2017-2021

Astana. 19 September. Kazakhstan Today - Today at the meeting of the Government chaired by the Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, a new Concept of Migration Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2021, developed in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State within the framework of the Address "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" was considered.



Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova reported that in order to improve the investment climate this year, changes concerning labor migration were made in the migration legislation of Kazakhstan.



The main strategic objectives of the Concept of Migration Policy designed for 2017-2021, determined the improvement of the demographic and economic balance of the country's regions; formation of an open market of qualified specialists on the basis of temporary and long-term migration; ensuring national security of the country in the context of threats associated with migration.



"All three strategies are interdependent and will constitute a substantive basis for regulating external, internal and ethnic migration, ensuring the systematic nature of migration policy," T. Duissenova noted.



The definition of the further strategy for the development of migration policy draws on the experience of the OECD countries, where long-term or hybrid migration is predominantly used. This allows you to attract qualified professionals to innovative sectors of the economy and develop entrepreneurship. Despite a certain cost, such a policy creates a "safety cushion" necessary for a market economy, the head of the agency stressed.



"The proposed reforms are aimed at limiting the flow of illegal migration, further liberalization of mechanisms for attracting qualified specialists, creating conditions for the integration of labor migrants," T. Duissenova concluded.



In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported that in view of the fact that in recent years a favorable investment climate has been created in Kazakhstan, a visa-free regime has been established for citizens of more than 60 countries, the procedure for their registration in the country is being simplified, administrative barriers for the labor migration are being reduced, the accompanying threats, including transnational crime are growing.



In this connection, the Concept provides further activation and improvement of migration control executed by the police. In particular, the draft Concept envisages the development of the legal framework and the system of immigration control in the country, the suppression of organized channels of illegal migration, the further removal of labor migrants from the shadow, as well as the continuation of international cooperation and the conclusion of readmission agreements.



Summing up the discussion, Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to finalize the Concept taking into account the comments made and submit it to the Government for approval.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.