Government to budget another KZT 50 bn to contain food prices

The government will budget another 50 billion tenge to contain food prices, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov as saying in response to Majilis deputies’ questions.

As the deputy Daniyar Alimbayev noted, addressing the members of the Government, an unprecedented rise in prices is observed in the country.

My first question is to the First Deputy Prime Minister: what measures is the Government taking to contain prices and tariffs?" - the deputy inquired.

Alikhan Smailov agreed that inflation is growing, and this is especially noticeable during a pandemic.

Food prices are growing in many countries. To stabilize them, the Government has developed a roadmap, on which 45 urgent and systematic measures were adopted. The Ministry of Agriculture developed a comprehensive plan. 30 billion tenge was allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture for subsidies. As part of the roadmap, regional stabilization funds were created, to replenish the funds, optimization of state purchases is being carried out, "he replied.

According to him, forward contracts for the purchase of food are also being concluded, 33 billion tenge was allocated at the expense of local budgets as loans to keep prices.

We plan to increase these funds to 50 billion tenge. Antimonopoly measures were also carried out, restrictive measures were introduced. Memorandums were signed to stabilize food prices. We plan to build 24 distribution centers, this issue is under control of the government," Alikhan Smailov said.













