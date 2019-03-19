Grain export exceeded 12 mln tons in H1

Almaty. August 27. Kazakhstan Today - Upon the results of the first half of 2012, the share of grain export reached a record indicator of 12.1 mln tons, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As the Prime Minister's official website writes, Kazakhstan implements the Program on Agro-Industrial Complex Development for 2012-2014 which is aimed to increase the export potential of agricultural products and ensure food safety of the country.



According to the Agriculture Ministry, the grain export reached a record indicator of 12.1 mln tons this year. This includes 8.4 mln tons of exported grain and 2.6 mln tons of flour. Thereat, more than 7.5 mln tons of grain has been shipped for export since the beginning of this year.



It is worth noting that the increase in export was achieved due to subsidization of transport expenses of exporters for shipping grain through the territories of Russia and China and thanks to timely held spring sowing campaign and preparation of agricultural machineries.



Totally, 2.5 mln tons of grain was subsidized during the period from September 2011 to March 2012. Funds for subsidization of another 3.75 mln tons of grain are planned to be allocated.



Besides, the sowing areas were increased by 1.4% reaching 21.5 mln hectares this year compared to the previous year. Besides, water and resources saving technologies were applied at 76.7% of the crop acreage this year.



As for the food security, the production of food products increased by 5.9% and made 359.1 billion tenge in January-June 2012. The flour production increased by 31.1%, vegetable oil - by 43.6%, grits - by 6.6%, confectionary - by 5.8%, sausage products - by 18%, meat products and canned meat and vegetables - by 89.6%.



The Program on Agro-industrial Complex Development was worked out in accordance with the President's Decree "On State Program of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development for 2010-2014". The implementation of the Program will help to move the agrarian sector up to a new quality level and ensure its competitiveness.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.