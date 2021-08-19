Grain harvest forecast given in Government

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, animal feed supply and preparation for the harvesting season were considered, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.





Acting Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, board chairman of the Atameken NCE Ablai Myrzakhmetov reported on the current situation and measures taken for the fodder procurement, the situation with the fodder procurement in the regions – governors of Mangystau region Serikbay Trumov, Kyzylorda region - Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, North Kazakhstan region - Kumar Aksakalov, deputy governor of Akmola region Malgazhdar Tatkeev.





This summer has been extremely dry, which affected a number of regions in the south and west of the country. Decisions on providing drought-affected regions with fodder are taken by the Republican Operational HQ to coordinate the actions of local and central executive bodies.





As of August 16, 20.7 million tons of roughage were procured in Kazakhstan, which is 81.7% of the planned annual volume. KZT 3.6 billion was allocated from the Government reserve for the purchase of feed for Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions, an additional 43.1 thousand tons of cheaper diesel fuel was supplied for the procurement of feed. Volumes of feed were transferred from the northern regions. Volunteers got involved in providing the western regions with fodder.





From 23 August this year, the decision to introduce a temporary ban on the export of roughage from the country comes into force, from 1 September this year, quotas for the export of grain fodder are introduced.





“Thanks to the measures taken, the situation on the provision of fodder has generally stabilized,” A. Mamin said, instructing the Ministry of Agriculture and akimats to continue work in this direction and keep the situation under special control.





The PM stressed that all measures have been taken to financially and logistically support the harvesting. This year, due to weather conditions, a decrease in wheat yields in the leading grain-producing countries is predicted. According to forecasts, a sufficient volume of grain crops will be harvested in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the export potential will remain - about 6.5-7 million tons.





The PM emphasized the need for a high-quality harvesting, ensuring the readiness of elevators for receiving and storing crops, timely receiving grain by grain-receiving enterprises for storage. The Ministry of Energy was instructed to keep under constant control the timely provision of fuels and lubricants during the harvesting.













