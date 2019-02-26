"Green Quarter" project to be realized in Astana this year - S. Nokin

Almaty. April 19. Kazakhstan Today - As part of the program on modernization of housing and public utilities infrastructure it is planned to implement a pilot project entitled "Green Quarter", Deputy Regional Development Minister Serik Nokin has said today at the International Forum "Housing and Public Utilities Infrastructure EXPO-2013".



"In Astana, we plan to implement the pilot project "Green Quarter ", and then a micro-district next to the already modernized house on Kuishi Dina Street," the Prime Minister's official website quoted S.Nokin.



The project "Green District" was initiated by the National Chamber of Housing and Public Utilities Infrastructure.



It is planned to test a new model of effective infrastructure management of a micro-district, which will reduce energy supply costs. This system involves the optimization of the resources during the modernization of heating systems through local aggregation of houses in micro-districts where it is planned to hold energy modernization.



