Green Quarter projects for EXPO 2017 presented to Kazakh Prime Minister

Almaty. May 27. Kazakhstan Today - Projects on the construction of "Green Quarter" for the international exhibition EXPO 2017 were presented to Kazakh Prime Minister SerikAkhmetov on Saturday.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, a special commission held the international competition on the development of the concept and preliminary feasibility study of the Green Quarter construction project.



Five projects of UK, French, Portuguese, German and Kazakh companies were selected as a result of the voting.



It is supposed to allocate more than 100 ha of land for the Green Quarter, which will include residential blocks, parks, cultural and social facilities. The Green Quarter will get energy from wind generators and solar farms.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.