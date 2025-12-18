Growth in revenues and support for regions: 21.9 trillion tenge credited to the state budget

Images | Depositphotos

Despite the decline in global oil prices and external economic factors, Kazakhstan’s budget system is demonstrating resilience, and all social obligations will be fulfilled in full. Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on budget execution for 11 months at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the head of the ministry, as a result of 11 months, state budget revenues amounted to 21.9 trillion tenge, or 100.1% of the plan. Compared to the same period last year, revenues increased by 2.9 trillion tenge.





Revenues of the republican budget reached 13.6 trillion tenge, while local budgets demonstrated stable dynamics, ensuring revenues of 8.2 trillion tenge with over-fulfillment of the plan by more than 384 billion tenge.





The Minister noted that budget execution is taking place under the influence of external factors, including a decline in global oil prices and a reduction in exports. However, the measures taken made it possible to maintain the stability of the financial system.





Despite external factors, the revenue parameter remains stable. All state obligations - social payments, wages, transfers to regions, and development programs - will be fulfilled in full," Madi Takiyev emphasized.





An important role was played by improvements in tax and customs administration, which ensured additional revenues of 660 billion tenge. At the same time, more than 1 trillion tenge was refunded to exporters, supporting the solvency of businesses.





Budget expenditures are directed to priority tasks: 8.3 trillion tenge was allocated for social support, 6.9 trillion tenge for regional development, and 1.8 trillion tenge for the real sector of the economy. In total, 870 projects are being implemented, including the national projects "Comfortable School" and "Auyl - Yel Bessigi."





The Minister separately focused on the work of the Special State Fund. Using its funds, 465 projects with a total value of 482.5 billion tenge are being implemented. Priority areas include water supply to rural settlements (258 projects), healthcare (183 facilities), and sports.





Spending efficiency increased due to public procurement reform: savings amounted to 824 billion tenge, and procurement from domestic producers increased 1.5 times. The state audit system prevented inefficient expenditures totaling 396 billion tenge.





Madi Takiyev also reported on digital transformation in the education sector. The launch of the unified "Bilimge" portal made it possible to automate the financing of private schools, reducing the duration of procedures to 10-15 days.