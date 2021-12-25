Head of Otbasy Bank forecast housing prices in 2022

Chairman of the Board of Otbasy Bank JSC Lyazzat Ibragimova at a briefing in the CCS announced a forecast of how housing prices may change in 2022, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The real estate prices are now growing worldwide. Halyk Research conducted research based on the results of the first half of 2021, where it showed that both in Western Europe and in North America, including Canada and the United States, there was an increase in real estate prices. Even in countries such as Sweden, prices rose by more than 10 percent. If we assess the role of pension savings in the growth of real estate prices, then I think that about 1/4 of the factors played their role, because the number of transactions in 2021 was much more than in 2020," said the speaker.

She also said that 179,192 transactions this morning were carried out without mortgage, it was just a full buyout of housing.

In addition, Lyazzat Ibragimova expressed the opinion that the rate of growth in housing prices will decrease. There will be no 10 percent growth because the main use of pension savings will already end on April 1, 2022. Even now, all incoming applications are accepted for replenishment of deposits and repayment of mortgages, but not for a full redemption.

She also stressed that in Kazakhstan in recent years there has been a huge increase in the birth rate - more than 400,000 children, and over 60,000 new marriages are being registered.

The supply on the market is now very large, we are building about 15-17 million square meters. I think that the growth rate will decrease, but the actual price decline itself most likely will not take place, taking into account inflationary processes. I would not give such a forecast," concluded the chairman of the board of Otbasy Bank JSC.