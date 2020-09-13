Kazakhstan to channel KZT 102.8 bln to fight COVID-19

From March to July 2020, KZT 76 bn was spent on the fight against CVI in Kazakhstan, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, said at the briefing in the CCS.

A total of 102.8 billion tenge is planned for anti-epidemiological measures against coronavirus and pneumonia. From March to July, 76 billion tenge was spent, including 57 billion for benefits to health workers," Kodzhakhmetov said.

According to him, 16.1 billion tenge was spent on quarantine and provisional hospitalization, for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

For the purchase of PCR tests, 2.9 billion tenge of the same funds was spent. Currently, medical assistance is also provided by mobile teams. More than 3 000 of them have been formed, and 24 million tenge was spent on their maintenance," the spokesman added.

In conclusion, Kodzhakhmetov assured that the money allocated for the fight against coronavirus in Kazakhstan will be used for its intended purpose.





