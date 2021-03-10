Housing prices rose in Kazakhstan

Housing prices have grown in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms reporting.





Over the month, resale prices of comfortable housing increased by 3.1 percent, sales of new - by 1.2 percent. Rent for comfortable housing increased by 1.6 percent," the statement says.





On average, the price per square meter in the country made 322,968 tenge. The growth against February is 7.7%. In a comfortable housing, on average, a square meter costs 252 358 tenge. Prices increased by 19.1%. When renting a house, a square meter costs 1,714 tenge on average. There is an increase of 10.7%.













