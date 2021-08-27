IMF allocates special drawing rights to Kazakhstan for $ 1.57 billion

Images | open sources
The decision of the IMF Board of Governors regarding the general distribution of SDRs in the amount equivalent to $ 650 billion came into force. Kazakhstan was allocated 1.11 billion SDR in an amount equivalent to $ 1.57 billion," the report says.
The IMF has allocated SDRs to finance the long-term needs of member states.
The additional issue of SDRs is distributed among the IMF member states in proportion to their quotas in the organization.
Source: KazTAG
