IMF allocates special drawing rights to Kazakhstan for $ 1.57 billion

26.08.2021 1648
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allocated special drawing rights (SDR) to Kazakhstan for $ 1.57 billion, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a report on Wednesday.
 

The decision of the IMF Board of Governors regarding the general distribution of SDRs in the amount equivalent to $ 650 billion came into force. Kazakhstan was allocated 1.11 billion SDR in an amount equivalent to $ 1.57 billion," the report says.

 
The IMF has allocated SDRs to finance the long-term needs of member states.
 
The additional issue of SDRs is distributed among the IMF member states in proportion to their quotas in the organization.

Source: KazTAG


 
