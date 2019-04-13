IMF cuts Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2012

Washington. October 9. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan's GDP is expected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2012 and by 5.7 percent in 2013. In 2011, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 7.5 percent, according to a new World Economic Outlook Update published on the IMF's website on Monday.



"Financial conditions in the three largest CIS economies (Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine) have been significantly affected by increased financial stress in the euro area periphery and higher global risk aversion: sovereign spreads have widened; stock prices have fallen; and capital outflows have risen," the new IMF report says.



The document says that "growth remained robust in the CIS through the beginning of 2012, supported by high prices for key commodities, good harvests in 2011, and strong remittance flows."



"Investment growth has weakened, but expansionary fiscal policies and strong credit growth in Russia and other energy exporters have dampened the overall growth impact. Regional growth is expected to average 4 percent during 2012-13 compared with close to 5 percent in 2011, in response to a weaker external environment and terms-of-trade losses from the slight decline in commodity prices Global risks also call for speeding up financial system repair and improving the region's resilience to negative external spillovers of financial stress," the report says.



"Although progress has been made to strengthen the banking system, bank balance sheets are still impaired in a number of economies faced with a significant share of nonperforming loans (Ukraine) and poor capital adequacy (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan)", according to the report.

picture from pkeconomists.com web-site



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.