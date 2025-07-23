21.07.2025, 13:43 15931
Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
Khorgos port’s import and export volumes exceeded 20 million tons in the first half of this year, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
In January-June 2025, import and export volumes via the port of Khorgos reached 22.255 million tons, edging up 4.3% year-on-year, the data by the Khorgos Customs showed.
It added year-to-date import and export volumes by rail through Khorgos port stood at 6.923 million tons, marking a 22% rise.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.07.2025, 19:16 4406
Kazakhstan approves 2025-2040 oil processing strategy
Images | KazMunaiGas
Tell a friend
Kazakh Government has approved a long-term Concept of Development of Oil Processing Sector for 2025-2040 aimed at increasing the sector’s competitiveness amid the global energy transition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document elaborated by the Ministry of Energy provides for investments in infrastructure modernization, expansion of exports and integration of sustainable practices, which will enable the country to solidify its positions at the markets of Central and South Asia.
The strategy is based on recent achievements: after the modernization of the key oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar and Shymkent, the country's annual oil processing capacity reached 17 million tons. The depth of processing increased to 89%, while motor-fuel production meets Euro-4 and higher standards. These improvements allowed to satisfy domestic demand by 90-95% and create a basis for the export of high-value added products.
The document reflects the need to adapt to global challenges including growth in demand in petroleum products in Asia - projected annually at 2-3% by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency - and decarbonization pressure. Kazakhstan plans to integrate ESG principles into the sector and shift to the renewable energy sources in production.
Key priorities of the strategy include:
- full provision of the domestic market with high-quality petroleum products with a projected consumption growth by 1.5-2% per annum due to urbanization and industrial development;
- intensifying exports to the markets of China, India and Central Asian states, in order to increase the share of exports in the overall production volume to 30% by 2040;
- development of petrochemical industry through the establishment of new chains including production of polymers and fertilizers, with the attraction of up to $5 billion of investments;
- increasing contributions to GDP through the deepening of processing and creation of new jobs;
- improvement of regulatory framework and personnel potential, including partnerships with international companies for the exchange of technologies;
Relevant state agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, KazMunayGas National Company, KAZENERGY Association and sectoral experts were involved in the elaboration of the concept.
The document complies with the four UN Sustainable Development Goals including SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production) and SDG 13 (Climate action).
The strategy may help attract foreign investments from partners, given Kazakhstan’s oil reserves of 30 billion barrels. Amid the global transition to green energy, this positions the country as a regional leader in transition to high-technological processing.
The implementation of the document will begin in 2025 with the pilot projects aimed at digitalization of oil refineries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 17:53 48476
Metallurgy accounts for more than 40% of Kazakhstan’s processing industry
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin has chaired today a meeting of the operational headquarters on ensuring the country's economic growth, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Metallurgy remains the main driver of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, accounting for 40.1%.
To keep high paces of growth in metallurgy is an uneasy task. In 2024, the sector demonstrated an unprecedented 6.9%-growth in a ten-year period.
To date production capacities of enterprises have been loaded by 90-100%, which limits the possibility of increasing the output.
In the first half of 2025, the index of the physical volume of production rose by 0.1%.
A special road map was adopted to ensure intensive growth of the sector.
According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, a number of goals set in the road map have already been achieved. Namely, restoration works have been completed at the Zhomart mine. The volumes of zinc concentrate supplies from the Kazzinc's Aktobe Copper Company have been increased. KAZ Minerals Group has delivered large quantities of copper concentrate to the domestic plants.
Serik Zhumangarin entrusted the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the regional akimats to promptly solve all problematic issues with the heads of enterprises in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 17:55 73941
KASE eyes trading in digital tenge
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Chairman Adil Mukhamedzhanov believes KASE may emerge as a key player in the digital finance market, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking to a press conference on the outcomes of KASE’s operations in the first half of 2025 Wednesday, Mukhamedzhanov said: "The National Bank together with the regulator and market players is finalizing the drafting and adoption of the law on digital financial assets".
I believe Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has a huge role to play in the new digital world. We jointly with the Central Securities Depository are building our internal architecture to foster collaboration for finding our place in the market, he said.
Mukhamedzhanov highlighted that the digital assets market is growing in size and becoming attractive, noting that KASE plans to actively integrate into the sphere.
This is a separate tool and platform. Sure, we can figure out how to integrate these assets into the current system, but it’s easier to create separate sectors for trading of digital financial assets. And, accordingly, we come up with new tools, similar to tokenized tools, he said.
The KASE Chairman noted that the architecture and regulatory mechanisms will be fully formed following the adoption of the law and relative legal acts. "Only then can we talk about specific dates for the launch of trading in digital financial assets".
Mukhamedzhanov also did not rule out the possibility of trading in the digital tenge on KASE.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 20:46 80261
Digital Tenge to Ensure Transparent Oversight of Projects Funded by the National Fund and State Budget
Tell a friend
The Government is strengthening control over the targeted use of budget funds. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced this during a briefing with journalists, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the President’s instructions, the digital tenge is being integrated into budgetary processes. To date, 257.5 billion digital tenge has been issued into circulation. The platform is currently in pilot industrial operation, with its full-scale launch planned for December of this year.
In the near future, we must identify at least 100 major projects financed from the budget and the National Fund, include them in the ‘Digital Tenge’ project, and then we will have transparent visibility of where every tenge goes. Personally, I have high hopes for the digitalization of budget fund utilization. This will allow us to spend money more efficiently," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The Prime Minister listed several infrastructure initiatives that could be included in the "Digital Tenge" project.
We have many projects being implemented through the National Fund. For example, we plan to begin construction of the ‘Bakhty-Ayagoz’ railway branch this year. Most likely, we will include this project. Then we are building the ‘Center-West’ highway - that one too will be included. I believe we should start with such high-profile projects, as they involve the largest volumes of funds, and we are interested in ensuring they are spent transparently and strictly for their intended purposes," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Currently, the digital tenge is already being used in several areas. In particular, digital VAT has reduced the tax refund period from 75 to 5 working days. The tagging of funds for road repairs has been piloted on the "Pavlodar-Atyrau" and "Mukyr-Kulsary" projects.
The application of digital tenge is also being considered in other areas: real estate and vehicle transactions, school meals, procurement of high-value goods, and state credit tools in the agro-industrial sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 14:41 80741
Olzhas Bektenov on Doubling GDP: An Ambitious but Achievable Goal
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at a briefing following the Government meeting, addressed journalists’ questions regarding the Head of State’s goal to grow Kazakhstan’s economy to $450 billion by 2029, primeminister.kz reports.
This is an ambitious but achievable goal. Last year, GDP reached $286 billion. This year, given current economic growth trends, we expect to surpass the $300 billion mark. If we maintain dynamic growth in the coming years, we are fully capable of reaching $450 billion. Significant work is underway to develop the country's industrial potential, diversify the economy, and advance high-value-added industries so that more revenue and foreign currency remain in the country. A large-scale program has been launched through the Baiterek holding, which aims to attract an additional 8 trillion tenge in investments into the economy. We are planning the launch of 190 industrial projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge. If we stay on this course, we can definitely reach our target," Bektenov stated.
The Government has outlined several key areas to drive economic growth, including oil refining, modernization of the metallurgy sector, upgrades to utility infrastructure, electricity generation, agriculture, and the expansion of the country’s mineral resource base, particularly rare earth metals. Promising new sectors include petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, railway engineering, and fertilizer production. Every year, new projects are launched in both manufacturing and agribusiness. Growth points will be supported by relevant industrial and transport infrastructure, with the National Infrastructure Plan playing a central role.
Additionally, starting this year, funding for priority sectors is being significantly increased through Baiterek. Seventeen large-scale projects have already begun, with new facilities set to launch by 2029. These include automotive plants, butadiene, ammonia, and urea production facilities in the chemical industry, a metallurgical cluster, a copper smelting plant, and an expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 12:42 79711
Kazakhstan does not plan to withdraw from OPEC+ agreement
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement and does not plan to withdraw from the alliance, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.
As part of OPEC+, we do our best in fulfilling our obligations. In this certain period, we do not always succeed, due to the commissioning of the Future Growth Project at Tengiz. As for the production sharing agreement, this has been already discussed. We have always stated that as soon as the project is completed, we will raise our projected obligations," the Prime Minister said.
According to the Energy Ministry, in June 2025, crude oil exports from Kazakhstan reached 1.86 million barrels per day, which is more than in May (1.78 million barrels per day) and exceeds the OPEC+ quota by nearly 500 thousand barrels. The growth is linked to the technological and infrastructure peculiarities of oil production expansion at the country’s largest oilfield Tengiz.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 12:39 81031
The Government Ensured 6.2% GDP Growth in the First Half of the Year
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and execution of the republican budget for the first six months of the current year were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin presented a report on the current economic situation. Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov reported on the implementation of fiscal and monetary policy, and Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the execution of the republican budget. Reports from the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Agriculture, Transport, Trade and Integration, Energy, Labour and Social Protection, and akims of several regions were also heard.
According to preliminary data, the GDP indicator reached 6.2% for January-June 2025. The growth rate is increasing in the sectors of construction, trade, industry, and communications.
The Prime Minister focused attention on the task set by the President for consistent economic diversification and ensuring its long-term and sustainable growth. In this regard, the importance of comprehensive steps being taken by the Government to stimulate business activity, develop infrastructure, and implement digital technologies was emphasized.
In the framework of implementing the President’s instructions to ensure economic growth, the Government is taking systemic measures. Their implementation has a positive effect. Active investment attraction made it possible to launch a number of the most important infrastructure projects in various sectors. Just one example - the Head of State launched the first supercomputing cluster in our region. Its application will accelerate full-scale digitalization and transparency, including in solving many economic issues," Olzhas Bektenov said.
To ensure further stable economic growth, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions. The necessity to achieve target indicators for investments in fixed capital and direct foreign investment was noted. In this regard, the task was set to more actively use Regional Investment Headquarters. Special attention must be paid to export-oriented projects aimed at producing high value-added products.
To ensure sustainable growth of the manufacturing industry, instructions were given to increase the utilization of domestic enterprises, including through long-term orders, and to supply production with the necessary raw materials. At the same time, work must continue on creating the appropriate engineering and transport infrastructure in the territories of special economic and industrial zones. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of actively attracting funds from international financial organizations.
To further expand the country’s transit potential, a task was set to accelerate activities aimed at increasing the capacity of transport corridors.
This includes high-quality reconstruction of more than 4,000 kilometers of highways in the coming years, modernization of checkpoints, implementation of new projects within the framework of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, and creation of international air hubs. These measures will make it possible to double freight traffic by 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In addition, in order to timely prepare for the harvesting campaign and heating season, instructions were given to increase the volume of domestic transportation. To create sufficient and high-quality stocks of agricultural products, the Prime Minister gave instructions to prepare effective schemes for the logistics, storage, and sale of the harvest.
Interested government bodies must submit proposals for the creation of a specialized agro-food marketplace to form a digital infrastructure in order to support the development of the trade sector and the access of Kazakhstani products to foreign markets.
In the oil and gas sector, instructions were given to complete the full commissioning of the Future Growth Project (FGP) and the Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) at the Tengiz field, and to accelerate the implementation of ongoing projects for the construction of gas processing plants.
The Prime Minister instructed central and local executive bodies to ensure the high-quality implementation of the Comprehensive Measures for Control and Reduction of Inflation.
Price stabilization is an important priority of the work of the Government and akimats. The regions must intensify efforts to saturate the domestic market with products and identify unproductive intermediaries. There are effective tools for this in the form of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies, and price stability assurance. In addition, it is necessary to expand the areas sown with priority crops intended for the production of socially significant food products. The implementation of large-scale activities in all areas and sectors is a solid foundation for further sustainable economic growth," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 09:46 77431
Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend - National Economy Minister
Tell a friend
By the end of the current year, inflation in Kazakhstan may drop to 10%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at the traditional Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
By the end of the year, we have clear targets: to maintain economic growth of at least 6%, reduce inflation to 10%, attract approximately $25 billion in direct foreign investment, raise the volume of investment in fixed capital to 26 trillion tenge, and ensure the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to GDP reaches around 40%," Minister Zhumangarin told the meeting.
According to him, the Government will continue to roll out consistent measures aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and improving citizens' well-being.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.07.2025, 11:49President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 16.07.2025, 16:45101916Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:47101671Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 16.07.2025, 18:50101451Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads 16.07.2025, 17:5573936KASE eyes trading in digital tenge 27.06.2025, 18:09221081President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217701Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198506Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185831President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181841Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub