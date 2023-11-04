This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In the interests of exports of Kazakhstani products Halal
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary by $700 mln - Alikhan Smailov
We see a significant potential for increasing trade and are ready to increase exports of Kazakhstani products to Hungary on 95 items worth about $700 million. I propose to make joint efforts to expand the range of goods supplied," Prime Minister said.
Today our interaction is reinforced by new projects. A striking example is the planned launch of one of the largest gas condensate fields "Rozhkovskoye" together with the Hungarian company MOL. We encourage Hungarian business to further expand its participation in joint investment projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
Our partnership on mutual grant-making will continue under the Memorandum of Understanding signed today. This emphasizes our mutual desire to continue our successful cooperation in this area. In general, we are ready to further create favorable conditions for the development of both trade-economic and humanitarian partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
The President of your country made a proposal that we put forward as many projects as possible that we can realize together. Experience shows that states that are far apart can realize a breakthrough in the economy through some flagship project. It helps to involve other smaller enterprises in cooperation. Our task now is to find out which flagship projects we can realize. We hope that we can work intensively on this," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.
Annual inflation declines for eighth-straight month in Kazakhstan - National Bank
Kazakhstani business will have an opportunity to enter the Saudi Arabian market
Around KZT 1 tn channeled in Kazakh capital’s economy since Jan
Government of Kazakhstan to strengthen measures to reduce citizens creditworthiness
Some citizens take new loans at higher interest rates to close overdue loans. Thus, they increase their credit burden more and more. Moreover, when they are rejected by the bank, they turn to different microfinance organizations, where lending rates are excessively high. People get into difficult situations because of financial illiteracy," Alikhan Smailov said.
During the next 3 years it is planned to teach financial literacy to 550 thousand schoolchildren and students, to train more than 8 thousand teachers of schools and universities, to assist 200 thousand borrowers of banks and microfinance organizations. All responsible government agencies and akimats should ensure the implementation of all activities of the project "Karyzsyz qogam," Prime Minister pointed out.
It is necessary to revise the marginal rates, amounts and terms of lending by microfinance organizations, especially those issuing loans "up to salary". All proposed amendments should be worked out and submitted to Parliament by the end of the year. These measures will limit the excessive growth of debt burden of citizens," he said.
Young people with the entry into adulthood should clearly understand how to properly calculate their financial capabilities, how and what kind of loan to take. This experience is available in many countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.
But people should realize that becoming bankrupt does not mean that you will just be written off your debts. This is a serious step, which implies great responsibility and certain restrictions," Prime Minister emphasized.
Since the beginning of this year more than 15 thousand criminal cases of Internet fraud have been registered. The total damage caused amounted to 13 billion tenge. Of these, 65% were committed by fraudsters from abroad. The Ministry of Internal Affairs together with concerned government agencies and cell phone companies should strengthen monitoring of such cases, as well as promptly respond to citizens' appeals," Alikhan Smailov said.
This will have the most favorable effect on increasing incomes of the population and reducing the indebtedness of the population. In this regard, it is important for responsible government agencies and akimats to accelerate the implementation of planned investment projects, especially in non-resource sectors, as well as the development of new ones," he concluded.
New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty
Kazakhstan and South Korea actively work out 5 new investment projects for $1.5 bln
I believe that we need to make joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of mutual trade. An important tool here is the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. I believe it is expedient to activate its activity and hold a regular meeting in the near future," Alikhan Smailov said.
Today, 5 projects worth $1.5 billion are under implementation and 25 more promising projects worth about $500 million are being worked out. As a striking example, we can note the construction of a new large plant KIA with a total investment of $190 million and production capacity of 70 thousand cars per year in the city of Kostanay," Alikhan Smailov said.
Such projects as the KIA plant in Kazakhstan are very important. If it is successfully implemented, Kazakhstan's automobile industry will become an example. It will facilitate the construction of other similar plants and production facilities," the South Korean Minister of Trade said.
EAEU has established a single form of oil passport
